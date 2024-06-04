RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Shashi Tharoor trails from Thiruvananthapuram
June 04, 2024  12:25
Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar is leading from the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat in Kerala while veteran Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is trailing from his bastion, as per leads.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar is leading the seat with a margin of over 23,000 votes, leaving behind the veteran Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. 

Watch the interview with Mr Chandrasekhar just ahead of the polls here.  
