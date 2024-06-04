Seems to be a historical mandate: Tejasvi Surya

Bengaluru, Karnataka: BJP candidate from Bengaluru South, Tejasvi Surya says, "This seems to be a historic electoral mandate that people of India have given in favour of PM Narendra Modi and the BJP. The INDI alliance has been a conglomeration of corrupt, caste-based communal entities... This reflects the majority of the Indian electorate, who have rejected the economic vision of the Congress and the INDI alliance. The freebie politics which would have been a sure-shot economic disaster for the country has been rejected..."