Rijiju leads
June 04, 2024  09:12
Union Minister and BJP candidate from Arunachal Pradesh West Lok Sabha seat Kiren Rijiju leading from the seat with a margin of 4154 votes.
T20 World Cup will be my last as India head coach: Dravid

Rahul Dravid said he enjoyed every bit of his coaching tenure.

Early trends: NDA leads in over 200 seats, INDIA in 120

India Today gave leads in 205 seats to the NDA, while the INDIA bloc was ahead in 129; ABP News gave 230 to the NDA and 120 to the opposition alliance; and NDTV showed NDA leading in 194 seats with INDIA bloc closing in on 135 seats.

MAPPED: Andhra Pradesh, Odisha results 2024, constituency-wise

Here are constituency-wise results mapped for the Andhra Pradesh and Odisha assembly elections 2024.

Battle for Andhra Pradesh, Odisha: LEADS/RESULTS

The counting of votes for the Andhra Pradesh and Odisha assembly elections are also underway. Catch all the numbers HERE.

MAPPED: Lok Sabha results 2024, constituency-wise

Want a detailed break-up of the winners and losers of the Lok Sabha polls 2024? Here's the verdict mapped out for you.

