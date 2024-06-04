Rebels want to return, says Pawar's grand nephew





Around a dozen MLAs of the rival NCP were also in contact with the BJP, he said.





Ajit Pawar split the Nationalist Congress Party last year and joined hands with the BJP and Shiv Sena to become Maharashtra deputy chief minister.





"Some 18 to 19 MLAs from Ajit Pawar faction are in touch with Pawar saheb (Sharad Pawar) and our senior leaders, and around 12 MLAs are in touch with the BJP. Our senior leadership will decide how many should be taken back in the party fold," said Rohit, grand nephew of NCP(SP) supremo Sharad Pawar.





It was important to give preferential treatment to those who stayed with the party, he added.





"If you see the results, one can appreciate how strong the INDIA alliance is right now.... the BJP has not been able to cross 240 seats on its own. It would become clear in the next 48 hours whether it can form government as part of the NDA coalition....I am sure that the MVA will come back to power in Maharashtra by winning 200 seats (in 288-member assembly)," Rohit told reporters.





As to party MP Supriya Sule's imminent victory in Baramati, Pawar said it was due to the work done by Sharad Pawar, Sule's own efforts and collective efforts of the MVA.

