RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Rape accused Prajwal Revanna loses
June 04, 2024  18:31
image
Suspended JD(S) leader and MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of sexually abusing several women, was on Tuesday defeated in the Hassan Lok Sabha segment, by a margin of 42,649 votes. 

Shreyas M Patel of Congress was the winner in the constituency. Prajwal secured 6,30,339 votes, while Patel got 6,72,988. Prajwal (33), the grandson of JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda, had contested as the NDA candidate. As charges against him of sexually abusing women emerged, after Hassan went to polls on April 26, the JD(S) suspended him from the party. He is currently in the custody of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) which is probing the cases.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

MAPPED: Andhra Pradesh, Odisha results 2024, constituency-wise
MAPPED: Andhra Pradesh, Odisha results 2024, constituency-wise

Here are constituency-wise results mapped for the Andhra Pradesh and Odisha assembly elections 2024.

MAPPED: Lok Sabha results 2024, constituency-wise
MAPPED: Lok Sabha results 2024, constituency-wise

Want a detailed break-up of the winners and losers of the Lok Sabha polls 2024? Here's the verdict mapped out for you.

Battle for Andhra Pradesh, Odisha: LEADS/RESULTS
Battle for Andhra Pradesh, Odisha: LEADS/RESULTS

The counting of votes for the Andhra Pradesh and Odisha assembly elections are also underway. Catch all the numbers HERE.

NDA set for a 3rd term with lower tally: LEADS/RESULTS
NDA set for a 3rd term with lower tally: LEADS/RESULTS

After a marathon polling process to elect the 18th Lok Sabha that lasted for a month and a half, the counting day is finally here. Most of the exit polls give a clear mandate in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National...

Rohit's 'Big Moods In The Big Apple'
Rohit's 'Big Moods In The Big Apple'

Rohit Sharma looked relaxed ahead of the start of the T20 World Cup.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances