Ram Mandir magic flops? Ayodhya votes SP

Ram Mandir magic flops? Ayodhya votes SPJune 04, 2024 15:02
In Faizabad, Ayodhya's twin city, with a lead of 15,584 votes, it is Awadhesh Prasad of the Samajwadi Party, who is in the lead.
In January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Ram Mandir in the temple city of Ayodhya, which falls within the Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency.
The BJP is aiming for a hat trick from this key UP seat. The Modi government has been strongly emphasising on promoting Hindu cultural heritage, which is a central aspect of their election campaign, resonating strongly with supporters of Hindu nationalism.
