Rahul leads by 2.27L votes in Rae Bareli

Rahul leads by 2.27L votes in Rae BareliJune 04, 2024 13:48
Cong leader Rahul Gandhi surpasses 2019 victory margin of Sonia Gandhi in Rae Bareli seat, leads by 2,27,535 votes: EC
The TMC raced ahead of its rivals, leading in 31 seats after several rounds of counting, while the BJP led in 10, and Congress in one, even as it took an insurmountable lead in a number of seats, according to the Election Commission website.
Feud in Godfrey Phillips: Samir Modi files FIR against mother Bina
Godfrey Phillips executive director Samir Modi has lodged an FIR in New Delhi's Sarita Vihar police station, alleging that her mother Bina Modi and Lalit Bhasin, one of the company's board members, orchestrated an assault on him during...