Priyanka: I knew you would win

Priyanka: I knew you would winJune 04, 2024 14:36
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shares this image with the party's candidate KL Sharma who is head and shoulders above BJP's sitting MP Smriti Irani. She says, "Kishori bhaiya, I never had any doubts, I was sure from the beginning that you will win. Hearty congratulations to you and my dear brothers and sisters of Amethi!"
Sharma leads with 95,000 votes.
