RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Porsche car crash: Pune RTO submits report to police
June 04, 2024  00:29
image
The Regional Transport Office has sent its report on the May 19 Porsche car crash in Kalyani Nagar to the Pune police, an official said on Monday. 

Two IT professionals hailing from Madhya Pradesh were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding Porsche car allegedly driven by a drunk minor boy. 

"We have submitted our report related to the accident involving a Porsche car to the investigating officer in the case," said Pune regional transport officer Sanjiv Bhor, though he refused to divulge details. 

Sources said the Porsche Taycan electric luxury car was imported in March by a dealer in Karnataka capital Bengaluru before it was sent to Maharashtra for temporary registration. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Excise policy: ED attaches assets worth Rs 115 cr of 2 approvers
Excise policy: ED attaches assets worth Rs 115 cr of 2 approvers

The agency made the disclosure in a chargesheet filed by it on May 10 against former Telangana chief minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Chandrashekar Rao's MLC daughter K Kavitha and four others.

Heatwave continues in northwest, central India; relief after 2 days
Heatwave continues in northwest, central India; relief after 2 days

Temperatures in 17 locations breached 45 degrees Celsius on Monday, with the punishing heat affecting health and livelihoods.

Blood samples of Porsche juvenile's mother collected for DNA tests
Blood samples of Porsche juvenile's mother collected for DNA tests

The blood samples of the mother of the juvenile allegedly involved in the May 19 Pune Porsche crash case were collected on Monday for DNA testing, a police official said.

Mbappe is a 'Galactico', signs 5-year deal with Real Madrid
Mbappe is a 'Galactico', signs 5-year deal with Real Madrid

Real Madrid had courted Mbappe in the past but failed to land the player, who signed a contract extension with PSG in May 2022 when the Spanish club had a bid rejected.

Nortje betters his own numbers to create new record
Nortje betters his own numbers to create new record

Nortje outdid a spell of his own against Bangladesh back in the 2022 tournament in Australia, where he took 4/10 runs.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances