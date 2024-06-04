RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Picture abhi baaki hai...
June 04, 2024  09:38
Jairam Ramesh posts what India is talking about: "This is what is called a trailer!"
Among the 30 Sensex companies, Larsen & Toubro, Power Grid, NTPC, State Bank of India, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank were the biggest laggards. Sun Pharma and Nestle were the only gainers.

Afghanistan started their T20 World Cup campaign with a comprehensive 125-run victory over debutants Uganda.

How the teams stand in the T20 World Cup 2024.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance and the opposition INDIA bloc were ahead in more than 200 seats on Tuesday out of 533 seats for which trends were available, according to television reports.

Counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections has begun across states and Union Territories, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar told PTI.

