Omar Abdullah trails
June 04, 2024  11:35
JKNC vice-president and Baramulla Lok Sabha candidate Omar Abdullah says, "It has been 2 hours since counting, we should wait for some time...Exit polls do not have a major impact on the results, we have seen that there are differences between the exit poll and the real poll but we have to agree that all exit polls cannot be wrong. It is wrong to expect that all exit polls will be wrong and there will be a massive difference in the results..." 

Omar Abdullah is trailing in the seat by 53,724 votes. 
TOP STORIES

