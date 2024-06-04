RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Odisha shocker: BJP leads in Patnaik's bastion
June 04, 2024  10:57
Ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha was seen leading on 45 seats as per early counting trends while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) moved its way to the halfway mark with 65 seats as trends of the Assembly elections the Election Commission of India said on Tuesday. Congress is at 10 seats. 

As per data by the poll body out of the 146 Assembly constituencies, the Indian National Congress (INC) was leading on five seats and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M) was ahead on one seat in Odisha about two hours after counting of votes started today at 8 am.
