Odisha: BJP (19 leads) decimates BJD (1 lead)
June 04, 2024  17:21
image
The BJP is leading in 19 of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha, election officials said. BJD candidate is leading in one seat and Congress nominee in one constituency. 

 Union Minister and BJP candidate Dharmendra Pradhan is leading from the Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat by 1,12,984 votes over his nearest BJD rival Pranab Prakash Das. 

 BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra is also leading by 93,555 votes over his nearest rival Arup Patnaik of the BJD in the Puri Lok Sabha seat. BJP candidate Aparajita Sarangi is leading over her nearest rival Manmath Routray of the BJD by 32,282 votes in the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha constituency. 

 BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda is leading over his nearest rival Ansuman Mohanty of the BJD by 23,507 votes in Kendrapara constituency. The BJP candidates are ahead in Berhampur, Aska, Puri, Jagtsinghpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sambalpur, Sundergarh, Bargarh, Bolangir, Nabarangpur and Kalahandi Lok Sabha seats. 

 Biju Janata Dal candidate Sarmistha Sethi is leading in the Jajpur LS seat by 3,637 votes over his nearest rival Rabindra Narayan Behera of BJP. Congress candidate Saptagiri Ulaka is leading in Koraput by 92,524 votes over his nearest rival Kausalya Hikaka of the BJD. PTI
