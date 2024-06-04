Now, reality of the share mkt is before you...June 04, 2024 12:29
CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury says, "Exit poll was done to influence the share market and those who wanted to make money in the share market yesterday made money. Now the reality is coming in front of you. Now let the full results come, after that, we will tell you...INDIA alliance is doing well."
