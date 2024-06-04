RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Nitish to attend NDA meet in Delhi tomorrow
June 04, 2024  22:28
Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United president Nitish Kumar will on Wednesday take part in the National Democratic Alliance meeting scheduled in the national capital, highly placed sources said in Patna.

Kumar, whose party is set to grab 12 out of the state's 40 seats, will be leaving for Delhi in the morning.

Kumar had visited Delhi during the weekend when he met top BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

With the BJP falling short of majority, Kumar is being seen as a key player whom the opposition INDIA bloc is also sending fillers.   -- PTI
