RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Nitish, Naidu may help INDIA bloc form govt: RJD
June 04, 2024  16:10
Chandrababu Naidu, the next Andhra CM
Chandrababu Naidu, the next Andhra CM
The RJD on Tuesday afternoon claimed that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Telugu Desam Party president Chandrababu Naidu "shared a dislike for vendetta politics" which could lead them away from the BJP-led NDA. RJD national spokesperson Manoj Kumar Jha also recalled the forecast of Kumar, who heads the JD(U), that "those who came to power will be ousted in 2024", and the efforts he made in laying the foundation of the INDIA bloc. 

 "We have been, formerly, in alliance with both Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu. We know they share a dislike for vendetta politics which the BJP stands for. Narendra Modi seems to be on his way out. We are hopeful that the two leaders will play a crucial role in the change of guard at the Centre," Jha told reporters.

Asked whether leaders of his party, including national president Lalu Prasad and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav, were in touch with Kumar, Jha cryptically replied "those who need to contact him are talking to him. Our leader Tejashwi Yadav has been saying for some time that Nitish Kumar will take a big decision around June 4". 

 He also made it clear, "I am making no appeal to Nitish Kumar or Chandrababu Naidu. I am only expressing my hope, given the understanding I have of their temperament". 

 Notably, the JD(U) has put up a better than expected performance in Lok Sabha polls, establishing a lead in 14 out of the 16 seats it had contested, surpassing the BJP which had fought 17 but was trailing in five of these. In Bihar, the INDIA bloc was leading in only eight out of the 40 Lok Sabha seats but Jha was confident that the numbers would look up for the coalition in the state, even as he complained about the tardy pace of counting.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

GM Arjun Erigaisi rises to World No 5; highest ranked Indian!
GM Arjun Erigaisi rises to World No 5; highest ranked Indian!

Arjun Erigaisi briefly reached a career-high live rating of 2771.2 earlier this week and is the only Indian since Vishwanathan Anand to do so.

Should Kohli Open Against Ireland?
Should Kohli Open Against Ireland?

Who do you think should be part of the Indian team for the opening match against Ireland?

Defeated, jailed: Chandrababu Naidu rises from the ashes
Defeated, jailed: Chandrababu Naidu rises from the ashes

Five years after suffering a humiliating defeat at the hands of a much younger Jagan Mohan Reddy, Telugu Desam Party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday was on course to lead his party towards a landslide victory in the Andhra Pradesh...

Tamil Nadu Shatters Mo-Sha's Dream Again
Tamil Nadu Shatters Mo-Sha's Dream Again

The BJP often forgets that in Dravidian Tamil Nadu, the voter does not mix religion, which is personal, and politics that is in the public sphere, points out N Sathiya Moorthy.

Modi should resign, head to Himalayas: Cong
Modi should resign, head to Himalayas: Cong

Early trends from counting of votes on Tuesday threw up disappointing results for the BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha elections, which appears to be losing heavily in its strongholds of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan although it is...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances