NDA crosses majority mark, Cong 2nd highest party

NDA crosses majority mark, Cong 2nd highest partyJune 04, 2024 13:28
As the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls is underway, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA crossed the majority mark in early leads, while the INDIA bloc is above 232, defying all exit poll predictions. BJP is ahead in 240 seats while its broader coalition NDA is leading in 292 seats. The majority mark is 272.
Congress: 96
SP: 37
TMC: 31
DMK: 21
