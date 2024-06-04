RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
NDA ahead in Bihar, Nitish's JD(U) on top
June 04, 2024  12:47
image
The BJP-led NDA was leading in a majority of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, according to trends available by the Election Commission around noon. The JD(U) headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who returned to the NDA barely five months ago, was ahead of rivals in 15 out of 16 seats it had contested. 

The BJP, which had contested 17 seats, was leading in 12, while junior ally Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) was ahead in all the five in its kitty, including Hajipur, where its president Chirag Paswan had established a lead of about 36,000 votes.

The RJD, which had suffered decimation in the last general elections, was leading in five seats, out of 23 where it had fielded candidates. Party supremo Lalu Prasad's eldest daughter Misa Bharti was leading by over 33,000 votes in Pataliputra but her younger sister Rohini Acharya was trailing in Saran. 

 The CPI(ML) Liberation, which had contested only three seats, was leading in two of these, Arrah and Karakat. In Arrah, Union Minister and two-term BJP MP RK Singh was trailing while in Karakat, Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh was a distant third. 

 The Congress was leading in the reserved Sasaram seat, but trailing the JD(U) in Kishanganj, the only Bihar constituency it won five years ago. Former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, an NDA ally who heads Hindustani Awam Morcha, had established an almost unassailable lead of nearly 64,000 votes in Gaya. The CPI, which contested only one seat, was neck and neck in Begusarai with Union minister and BJP MP Giriraj Singh. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Feud in Godfrey Phillips: Samir Modi files FIR against mother Bina
Feud in Godfrey Phillips: Samir Modi files FIR against mother Bina

Godfrey Phillips executive director Samir Modi has lodged an FIR in New Delhi's Sarita Vihar police station, alleging that her mother Bina Modi and Lalit Bhasin, one of the company's board members, orchestrated an assault on him during...

LS polls: Who's trailing, who's leading?
LS polls: Who's trailing, who's leading?

As counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections is underway, here is how some of the candidates are faring in the contest.

BJP likely to fall short of majority, allies will matter
BJP likely to fall short of majority, allies will matter

On its own, the BJP appeared to be falling below the majority mark with leads in 236 seats despite significant gains in Odisha, Telangana and Kerala, giving some solace to the party after the unexpected losses in the Hindi belt.

Recipe: Chef Sarab's Hot And Sour Soup
Recipe: Chef Sarab's Hot And Sour Soup

A spicy but nutritious soup for the close of day.

UP shocker for BJP, INDIA bloc leads in more seats
UP shocker for BJP, INDIA bloc leads in more seats

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) was leading in 42 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh and the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance in 37, according to trends on the Election Commission website.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances