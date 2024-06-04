RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


NCP(SP) workers start early celebrations in Baramati as Sule leads
June 04, 2024  14:21
NCP (SP) workers began early celebrations in Maharashtra's Baramati Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday as the party's sitting MP, Supriya Sule, was leading over her sister-in-law Sunetra Pawar of the NCP by more than 15,000 votes. 

 Workers of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) danced on roads, sprinkled 'gulal' on each other and raised slogans in support of their party and Sule.

 As per the latest data on the Election Commission's website, Sule so far received 1,48,911 votes, while Sunetra Pawar, the wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, got 1,33,489 votes. 

 Sadashiv Bapu Satav, the election in-charge of NCP (SP) in Baramati, said, "The party workers in Baramati are very happy and they are already celebrating in the constituency by dancing and sprinkling gulal. We are planning a grand celebration in the constituency."

 In neighbouring Pune Lok Sabha seat, where BJP candidate Murlidhar Mohol was leading over Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar, workers of the saffron party also celebrated by throwing 'gulal' and dancing to DJ music. PTI
