Narendra Modi wins from Varanasi

As counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections is underway, here is how some of the candidates are faring in the contest.
Notably, the JD-U has put up a better than expected performance in Lok Sabha polls.
Kangana Ranaut has notched up 537,022 votes, a lead of 74,755 votes over her Congress rival Vikramaditya Singh's 462,267 votes in her first ever election.
Amid speculation over Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal-United's next move in the wake of vote counting trends, senior party leader K C Tyagi on Tuesday said they are in the National Democratic Alliance and 'we will be in the NDA'.
Priyanka Gandhi in large part was at the centre of the Congress's action, giving a number of enduring images from this election campaign.