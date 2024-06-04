RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Nakul Nath defeated in family stronghold of Chhindwara
June 04, 2024  19:56
image
The Bharatiya Janata Party's Vivek Bunty Sahu on Tuesday defeated sitting Congress MP Nakul Nath in the latter's family bastion of Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency of Madhya Pradesh by 1,13,618 votes.

Congress veteran Kamal Nath, Nakul's father, had won from Chhindwara nine times.

Kamal Nath's wife Alka Nath too had represented it once, while Nakul Nath won from the seat in 2019.

Sahu bagged 6,44,738 votes while Nakul Nath got 5,31,120 votes.

In 2019, the Bharatiya Janata Party had won 28 out of 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh, but failed to breach this Nath family stronghold.

In the past, the BJP had won Chhindwara only once. Former chief minister Sunderlal Patwa had defeated Kamal Nath in a byelection in 1997.

"I accept the people's decision," Kamal Nath told reporters while expressing satisfaction over INDIA alliance's performance across the country.

To a question about the BJP's '400 paar' slogan, he said, "It is not even reaching the figure of 230."  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Tharoor remains Thiruvananthapuram's favourite with 4th win
Tharoor remains Thiruvananthapuram's favourite with 4th win

Ever since, he has remained Thiruvananthapuram preferred MP, winning four elections on the trot, including the closely fought battle with Bharatiya Janata Party's Rajeev Chandrasekhar in 2024. This could well be his swansong from the...

Bear attack makes investors poorer by Rs 31 lakh cr
Bear attack makes investors poorer by Rs 31 lakh cr

Equity investors suffered a massive loss of Rs 31 lakh crore on Tuesday as markets went into a tailspin with the BSE Sensex tumbling nearly 6 per cent as vote counting trends showed the BJP may not have a clear majority in the Lok Sabha...

Exit polls: The biggest loser in 2024 elections
Exit polls: The biggest loser in 2024 elections

The Exit polls for the Lok Sabha 2024 elections were way off the mark this time with the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc whose rout they had predicted touching nearly 230 seats on the counting day...

'Baahubali' moment: How Stalin and allies secured TN sweep
'Baahubali' moment: How Stalin and allies secured TN sweep

With the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and allies far ahead in all the 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state and 1 in neighbouring Puducherry, it appears the outcome, for the Stalin-led Dravidian party will be similar to the success of...

Uddhav's Sena Bhavan Comes Alive
Uddhav's Sena Bhavan Comes Alive

The road to Sena Bhavan is gridlocked. Every inch is a battle for space as party workers from different parts of the city, indeed the state, have descended upon this iconic building to celebrate what until this morning seemed...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances