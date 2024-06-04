RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


My view is that we will win: Tharoor
June 04, 2024  08:36
On exit polls, Congress MP & candidate from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor says, "...Expectations were set on 26th April because once people have cast their votes and the boxes are sealed in the strong room then there is no further room for any argument or debate...There was no cross-voting in the previous elections. We have neither benefitted from cross-voting in the past nor do we expect to see any cross-voting this time...We will win on our merit or we will fail but my view is that we are winning..."
rediffGURU Vivek Lala answers your income tax and personal finance queries.

After a marathon polling process to elect the 18th Lok Sabha that lasted for a month and a half, the counting day is finally here. Most of the exit polls give a clear mandate in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National...

Here are constituency-wise results mapped for the Andhra Pradesh and Odisha assembly elections 2024.

The counting of votes for the Andhra Pradesh and Odisha assembly elections are also underway. Catch all the numbers HERE.

Bollywood is full of interesting stories and anecdotes. We bring you some fun facts!

