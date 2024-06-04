My view is that we will win: Tharoor

On exit polls, Congress MP & candidate from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor says, "...Expectations were set on 26th April because once people have cast their votes and the boxes are sealed in the strong room then there is no further room for any argument or debate...There was no cross-voting in the previous elections. We have neither benefitted from cross-voting in the past nor do we expect to see any cross-voting this time...We will win on our merit or we will fail but my view is that we are winning..."