MVA leads in Maharashtra





MVA: 28, BJP+SHS: 18

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut says, "If Congress crosses the mark of 100 Lok Sabha seats, INDIA alliance will come to power...The Congress party could even reach the mark of 150 Lok Sabha seats...If Congress emerges as the biggest party, the Prime Minister will be from the Congress party...It is the wish of the nation that Rahul Gandhi should lead the nation..."