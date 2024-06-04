RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
MVA leads in Maharashtra
June 04, 2024  12:38
image
Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut says, "If Congress crosses the mark of 100 Lok Sabha seats, INDIA alliance will come to power...The Congress party could even reach the mark of 150 Lok Sabha seats...If Congress emerges as the biggest party, the Prime Minister will be from the Congress party...It is the wish of the nation that Rahul Gandhi should lead the nation..."

MVA: 28, BJP+SHS: 18
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Feud in Godfrey Phillips: Samir Modi files FIR against mother Bina
Feud in Godfrey Phillips: Samir Modi files FIR against mother Bina

Godfrey Phillips executive director Samir Modi has lodged an FIR in New Delhi's Sarita Vihar police station, alleging that her mother Bina Modi and Lalit Bhasin, one of the company's board members, orchestrated an assault on him during...

LS polls: Who's trailing, who's leading?
LS polls: Who's trailing, who's leading?

As counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections is underway, here is how some of the candidates are faring in the contest.

BJP likely to fall short of majority, allies will matter
BJP likely to fall short of majority, allies will matter

On its own, the BJP appeared to be falling below the majority mark with leads in 236 seats despite significant gains in Odisha, Telangana and Kerala, giving some solace to the party after the unexpected losses in the Hindi belt.

Recipe: Chef Sarab's Hot And Sour Soup
Recipe: Chef Sarab's Hot And Sour Soup

A spicy but nutritious soup for the close of day.

UP shocker for BJP, INDIA bloc leads in more seats
UP shocker for BJP, INDIA bloc leads in more seats

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) was leading in 42 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh and the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance in 37, according to trends on the Election Commission website.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances