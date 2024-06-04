MVA leads in Maharashtra

MVA leads in MaharashtraJune 04, 2024 12:38
Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut says, "If Congress crosses the mark of 100 Lok Sabha seats, INDIA alliance will come to power...The Congress party could even reach the mark of 150 Lok Sabha seats...If Congress emerges as the biggest party, the Prime Minister will be from the Congress party...It is the wish of the nation that Rahul Gandhi should lead the nation..."
MVA: 28, BJP+SHS: 18
TOP STORIES
Feud in Godfrey Phillips: Samir Modi files FIR against mother Bina
Godfrey Phillips executive director Samir Modi has lodged an FIR in New Delhi's Sarita Vihar police station, alleging that her mother Bina Modi and Lalit Bhasin, one of the company's board members, orchestrated an assault on him during...