More wins...June 04, 2024 15:28
Karjol with Bommai
The third and fourth win are in: In Chitradurga, BJP's Govind Karjol has won by 6,84,890 votes, while Independent candidate Mohmad Haneefa wins by a margin of 28,616 votes.
