Modi should concede defeat because...: Raut
June 04, 2024  16:51
image
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should concede defeat as people have rejected his government. Talking to reporters here, Raut claimed that the BJP will get less than 240 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

"We have stopped Narendra Modi in Maharashtra. Narendra Modi should concede defeat as people have rejected his government," the Sena (UBT) leader said. 

 According to the latest Election Commission data, the BJP was leading in 233 seats and had won ten seats across the country. The Congress-led INDIA bloc was leading in 200 seats in early trends, a performance that appeared much better than what was predicted in the exit polls. -- PTI
TOP STORIES

Sensex crashes 4,390 points; Nifty plunges to 21,885
Sensex crashes 4,390 points; Nifty plunges to 21,885

Among the 30 Sensex companies, Larsen & Toubro, Power Grid, NTPC, State Bank of India, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank were the biggest laggards. Sun Pharma and Nestle were the only gainers.

Rahul beats Sonia's 2019 victory margin in Raebareli
Rahul beats Sonia's 2019 victory margin in Raebareli

In 2019, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi won the seat by a margin 1,67,178 votes against Dinesh Pratap Singh.

Akhilesh delivers shock and awe to BJP in UP
Akhilesh delivers shock and awe to BJP in UP

Akhilesh Yadav's stock rose dramatically on Tuesday with his Samajwadi Party cutting the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party down to size in Uttar Pradesh.

GM Arjun Erigaisi rises to World No 5; highest ranked Indian!
GM Arjun Erigaisi rises to World No 5; highest ranked Indian!

Arjun Erigaisi briefly reached a career-high live rating of 2771.2 earlier this week and is the only Indian since Vishwanathan Anand to do so.

Should Kohli Open Against Ireland?
Should Kohli Open Against Ireland?

Who do you think should be part of the Indian team for the opening match against Ireland?

