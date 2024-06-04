RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi regains lead
June 04, 2024  10:15
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a lead of 436 votes over Congress's Ajay Rai in Varanasi LS seat in Uttar Pradesh: EC
MVA takes slender lead over NDA in Maharashtra
The Bharatiya Janata Party was leading in 12 Lok Sabha seats and the Shiv Sena (UBT) in 10 seats each in Maharashtra. The Congress was ahead in 9 seats, and the NCP-Pawar faction in 8. The Shiv Sena (Shinde) was ahead in 7 seats and...

Supercute Adrija
Her fashion is right up your alley if you're aiming for cool girl aesthetic.

LS polls: Who's trailing, who's leading?
As counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections is underway, here is how some of the candidates are faring in the contest.

Ajay Devgn, Akshay On OTT In June
There aren't many original Web series or movies announced for June, but quite a few Bollywood films will have their digital premieres.

Markets in bear hug: Sensex tanks 1716 points in early trade
Among the 30 Sensex companies, Larsen & Toubro, Power Grid, NTPC, State Bank of India, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank were the biggest laggards. Sun Pharma and Nestle were the only gainers.

