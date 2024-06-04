RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Mayawati's BSP trailing in all 80 LS seats in UP
June 04, 2024  14:47
image
Staring at one of its worst electoral defeats from Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party is trailing behind in all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

 Currently, the BSP has garnered about 1.92 per cent votes in the country and 9.16 per cent votes in Uttar Pradesh, as per Election Commission data. At 2.00 pm, according to the poll panel, Samajwadi Party candidates were leading on 37 Lok Sabha seats in the politically-crucial UP, while their INDIA bloc ally Congress was leading on seven seats. 

 The BJP is leading on 33 seats in the state, while its allies Rashtriya Lok Dal and Apna Dal (Sonelal) are leading on one Lok Sabha seat each. Chandrashekhar of Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) is leading from Nagina (SC) seat over his BJP rival by over 1.09 lakh votes. 

 In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, when the Narendra Modi wave had swept the state, the BSP had then too failed to win any seat in UP. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BSP contested the elections in alliance with the SP and RRLD, and emerged victorious in 10 parliamentary constituencies.
