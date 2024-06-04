Mahua Moitra leads

Sign inCreate Account
India and Pakistan form one of the most intense rivalries in cricket and the temporary, 34,000-seat stadium in New York, will be bursting at the seams, with millions more watching on TV.
The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance was surging ahead in two southern states -- Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka -- while the respective blocs led by the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu and Congress in...
Among the 30 Sensex companies, Larsen & Toubro, Power Grid, NTPC, State Bank of India, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank were the biggest laggards. Sun Pharma and Nestle were the only gainers.
Why are financial-technology (fintech) players moving back to India, or doing the reverse-flipping?
As counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections is underway, here is how some of the candidates are faring in the contest.