LS polls: BJP, AAP leaders hopeful of win in Delhi seats
June 04, 2024  11:15
image
As counting of votes for the seven Lok Sabha constituencies of Delhi began on Tuesday, BJP leaders expressed confidence of a clean sweep, while AAP leaders said they were positive about the results. 

 BJP candidate from Chandi Chowk Praveen Khandelwal said, "I am fully confident that we are winning all seven seats of Delhi. We will win with a huge margin. We will celebrate with vigour after winning. My family is also very enthusiastic about the results as it is the first time for them to witness this." 

 Praying for her victory, BJP candidate from New Delhi seat, Bansuri Swaraj, offered payers at Lakshmi Narayan temple in Gole Market. 

 "I have come here to take the blessings of Lord Lakshmi Narayan. I have immense faith that today India's citizens will select BJP's public welfare policies and PM Modi's Viksit Bharat vision. I want the Modi 'sarkar' for the third time." 

 BJP was leading on six seats, while the Congress was ahead on one seat in Delhi, as per Election Commission trends. Meanwhile, AAP leaders are also eyeing a victory and have expressed confidence that the trends will change.
