RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: Counting begins
June 04, 2024  08:02
image
The mammoth exercise to count votes polled for the Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 elections will begin at 8 am on Tuesday. Trends and results will begin from 8 am today. 

 Results of the Assembly elections in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh were held simultaneously with voting for the 543-member Lok Sabha. 

Results of 175 Assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and 147 Assembly constituencies in Odisha and results of bypolls in 25 Assembly constituencies will also be declared today. 

 Strict security has been put in place for the smooth conduct of counting of votes for over 8,000 candidates in this general elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will seek a third consecutive term in government, while the Congress-led opposition aims to unseat them.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Right To Break FDs To Invest In MFs?'
'Right To Break FDs To Invest In MFs?'

rediffGURU Vivek Lala answers your income tax and personal finance queries.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 verdict: LEADS/RESULTS
Lok Sabha elections 2024 verdict: LEADS/RESULTS

After a marathon polling process to elect the 18th Lok Sabha that lasted for a month and a half, the counting day is finally here. Most of the exit polls give a clear mandate in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National...

MAPPED: Andhra Pradesh, Odisha results 2024, constituency-wise
MAPPED: Andhra Pradesh, Odisha results 2024, constituency-wise

Here are constituency-wise results mapped for the Andhra Pradesh and Odisha assembly elections 2024.

Battle for Andhra Pradesh, Odisha: LEADS/RESULTS
Battle for Andhra Pradesh, Odisha: LEADS/RESULTS

The counting of votes for the Andhra Pradesh and Odisha assembly elections are also underway. Catch all the numbers HERE.

How Much Was SRK Paid For Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa?
How Much Was SRK Paid For Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa?

Bollywood is full of interesting stories and anecdotes. We bring you some fun facts!

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances