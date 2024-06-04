Kangana leads from Himachal's Mandi seat





Ranaut took on Vikramaditya Singh, scion of the erstwhile Rampur 'royal family' and son of six-time chief minister Virbhadra Singh.





Both the rivals have launched a high-pitched campaign, even with offensive outbursts.





Vikramaditya fired a salvo at Kangana asking about her vision about the development of the constituency.





Kangana dubbed Vikramaditya as 'chhota pappu'.

It was a mocking reference to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is often dubbed as 'pappu' or a novice by his political opponents.

Kangana called Vikramaditya a 'junior pappu'.

