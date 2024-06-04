Kangana leads from Himachal's Mandi seat

Kangana leads from Himachal's Mandi seatJune 04, 2024 09:08
BJP candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi Lok Sabha seat Kangana Ranaut leading from the seat with a margin of 1294 votes. Clash of the two richest titans, a celebrity and a 'royal', is was a spectacle in the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency, known for electing erstwhile 'royals' maximum number of times.
Ranaut took on Vikramaditya Singh, scion of the erstwhile Rampur 'royal family' and son of six-time chief minister Virbhadra Singh.
Both the rivals have launched a high-pitched campaign, even with offensive outbursts.
Vikramaditya fired a salvo at Kangana asking about her vision about the development of the constituency.
Kangana dubbed Vikramaditya as 'chhota pappu'.
It was a mocking reference to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is often dubbed as 'pappu' or a novice by his political opponents.
Kangana called Vikramaditya a 'junior pappu'.