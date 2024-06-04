RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Kangana leads from Himachal's Mandi seat
June 04, 2024  09:08
image
BJP candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi Lok Sabha seat Kangana Ranaut leading from the seat with a margin of 1294 votes.  Clash of the two richest titans, a celebrity and a 'royal', is was a spectacle in the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency, known for electing erstwhile 'royals' maximum number of times.

Ranaut took on Vikramaditya Singh, scion of the erstwhile Rampur 'royal family' and son of six-time chief minister Virbhadra Singh.

Both the rivals have launched a high-pitched campaign, even with offensive outbursts.

Vikramaditya fired a salvo at Kangana asking about her vision about the development of the constituency.

Kangana dubbed Vikramaditya as 'chhota pappu'.

It was a mocking reference to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is often dubbed as 'pappu' or a novice by his political opponents.

Kangana called Vikramaditya a 'junior pappu'.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

T20 World Cup will be my last as India head coach: Dravid
T20 World Cup will be my last as India head coach: Dravid

Rahul Dravid said he enjoyed every bit of his coaching tenure.

Early trends: NDA leads in over 200 seats, INDIA in 120
Early trends: NDA leads in over 200 seats, INDIA in 120

India Today gave leads in 205 seats to the NDA, while the INDIA bloc was ahead in 129; ABP News gave 230 to the NDA and 120 to the opposition alliance; and NDTV showed NDA leading in 194 seats with INDIA bloc closing in on 135 seats.

MAPPED: Andhra Pradesh, Odisha results 2024, constituency-wise
MAPPED: Andhra Pradesh, Odisha results 2024, constituency-wise

Here are constituency-wise results mapped for the Andhra Pradesh and Odisha assembly elections 2024.

Battle for Andhra Pradesh, Odisha: LEADS/RESULTS
Battle for Andhra Pradesh, Odisha: LEADS/RESULTS

The counting of votes for the Andhra Pradesh and Odisha assembly elections are also underway. Catch all the numbers HERE.

MAPPED: Lok Sabha results 2024, constituency-wise
MAPPED: Lok Sabha results 2024, constituency-wise

Want a detailed break-up of the winners and losers of the Lok Sabha polls 2024? Here's the verdict mapped out for you.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances