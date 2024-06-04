Kalpana Soren trailing in J'khand's Gandey bypoll

Kalpana Soren trailing in J'khand's Gandey bypollJune 04, 2024 12:00
Jailed former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren is trailing in Gandey Assembly bypoll by a margin of 1,939 votes against her nearest BJP rival Dileep Kumar Verma after the first round of counting, according to the Election Commission.
The seat fell vacant following the resignation of JMM MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad. Kalpana had embarked on a political journey at the 51st foundation day celebration of JMM in Giridih district on March 4, claiming that a conspiracy had been orchestrated by opponents ever since the Hemant Soren coalition government came to power in 2019.
