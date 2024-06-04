RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


It will be '400 paar' by 4 pm: BJP candidate
June 04, 2024  08:30
As the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha election is set to commence, BJP's North West Delhi candidate Yogendra Chandolia on Tuesday expressed confidence in his party's victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha election saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi will secure a third term. 

He predicted that the BJP would secure '400 paar' by 4 pm.

"Exit Polls is saying just one thing '400 paar'...It is the bad habit of the Opposition. They must accept the mandate. Whatever Narendra Modi did for the country in 10 years - public was waiting for the day of voting. Today, counting is being done across the country. It will begin at 8 am and I am confident that with the trends that come in by 12 noon, PM Modi will become the PM for the third time and by 4 pm, it will be '400 paar'..."

As the counting of votes began, he expressed confidence in winning Delhi's North West Lok Sabha seat by securing more votes than the previous winning candidate.

"I will win with more votes than last time..."I will win as many votes as Hans Raj Hans won, or one more than him... the record margin will be from the North West Lok Sabha seat in Delhi." -- PTI
