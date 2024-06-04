RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Is this the closest election result this time?
June 04, 2024  21:23
Just In: The Shiv Sena's Ravindra Waikar wins the Mumbai North West seat, defeating his rival, Shiv Sena (UBT) nominee Amol Kirtikar by a mere 48 votes.
Oppn's Constitution propaganda reduced NDA's victory margin: Fadnavis
Virtually conceding the defeat, Fadnavis stated they will introspect and recover the loss in the upcoming assembly elections.

Indonesia Open: Lakshya, Rajawat march forth
Rajawat will take on eighth seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand next.

Hindi heartland rebuffs BJP, no southern comfort too
The Bharatiya Janata Party suffered stunning losses in three Hindi heartland states, partial poll results showed Tuesday, forcing the party to rely on allies to form the government after a bitter and divisive election that was projected...

Injured Djokovic pulls out of French Open
Last year's runner-up and seventh seed Ruud will now advance to the semi-finals, where he could face fourth seed Alexander Zverev or 11th seed Alex de Minaur.

Cricketers Azad, Pathan bamboozle opponents at polls
WC star Azad beats state BJP heavyweight Ghosh from Bardhaman-Durgapur constituency

