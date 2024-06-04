Initial trends: TMC leading in 19, BJP in 17 seats





However, TV channels reported that BJP was leading in 19 seats, whereas the TMC was ahead in 15 seats. Bengali news channel ABP Ananda, however, reported that TMC was leading in 15 seats, while the BJP was leading in 19 seats and the Congress and the CPI (M) were ahead in one seat each.





Another Bengali news channel TV 9 Bangla reported that TMC was leading in 17 seats, whereas the BJP was ahead in 22 seats, whereas the Congress in one. Counting of votes for 42 Lok Sabha constituencies began at 8 am. PTI

The TMC and the BJP were on Tuesday locked in a neck-and-neck contest in the Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal as it was leading in 19 seats, whereas the BJP was leading in 17 seats after the initial round of counting of postal ballots, Election Commission officials said.