INDIA to approach former partners tomorrow: Rahul
June 04, 2024  19:09

The INDIA bloc will meet and decide on Wednesday whether to approach former partners such as the JD(U) and the TDP to attempt government formation at the Centre, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said. 

"We are going to have a meeting with our partners tomorrow. These questions will be raised and answered there," Gandhi told a press conference in New Delhi when asked if the Congress and its allies will approach parties that are part of the NDA to try and form a government. 

 He was addressing the press conference with senior Congress leaders as the Lok Sabha poll results and trends showed the BJP was set to become the single-largest party but would fall short of the magic figure of 272. 

 "We won't say anything without asking the opinion of our allies. Our alliance will decide tomorrow and whatever they decide we will act on that," Gandhi said. The Congress leader said the general election was a fight to save the Constitution.

 "It was on my mind that the people of this country would rally together to save the Constitution. The first and biggest step towards saving the Constitution has been taken," he said, adding that it was the poor and the marginalised who stood up. "India's poorest and backward stood up to save the Constitution," he said. -- PTI
