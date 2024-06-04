RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
INDIA bloc likely to meet in Delhi tomorrow: Pawar
June 04, 2024  16:01
image
NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said the INDIA alliance leaders will meet in Delhi on Wednesday to decide the future course of action while also stating that the opposition bloc was not likely to form the government. Speaking at a press conference in Mumbai as the trends indicated the BJP might not achieve majority on its own in the Lok Sabha polls, Pawar said he had not spoken to JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar or TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, contrary to media reports. 

"I spoke to Mallikarjun Kharge and Sitaram Yechury. The INDIA alliance meeting is likely to be held in Delhi tomorrow. Final decision is expected to be taken by this evening. Accordingly, I will be in Delhi," Pawar said. To a question who would be the next prime minister, Pawar said, "We have not given it a thought. 

"I am not sure if the INDIA alliance can form government. We will meet tomorrow and take a decision unanimously on the future course of action," he said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

GM Arjun Erigaisi rises to World No 5; highest ranked Indian!
GM Arjun Erigaisi rises to World No 5; highest ranked Indian!

Arjun Erigaisi briefly reached a career-high live rating of 2771.2 earlier this week and is the only Indian since Vishwanathan Anand to do so.

Should Kohli Open Against Ireland?
Should Kohli Open Against Ireland?

Who do you think should be part of the Indian team for the opening match against Ireland?

Defeated, jailed: Chandrababu Naidu rises from the ashes
Defeated, jailed: Chandrababu Naidu rises from the ashes

Five years after suffering a humiliating defeat at the hands of a much younger Jagan Mohan Reddy, Telugu Desam Party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday was on course to lead his party towards a landslide victory in the Andhra Pradesh...

Tamil Nadu Shatters Mo-Sha's Dream Again
Tamil Nadu Shatters Mo-Sha's Dream Again

The BJP often forgets that in Dravidian Tamil Nadu, the voter does not mix religion, which is personal, and politics that is in the public sphere, points out N Sathiya Moorthy.

Modi should resign, head to Himalayas: Cong
Modi should resign, head to Himalayas: Cong

Early trends from counting of votes on Tuesday threw up disappointing results for the BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha elections, which appears to be losing heavily in its strongholds of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan although it is...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances