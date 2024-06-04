RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
In UP, huge surprise as SP, BJP neck-and-neck
June 04, 2024  11:28
BJP's Hema Malini is leading by 1.3L votes
BJP's Hema Malini is leading by 1.3L votes
The BJP appeared to be suffering surprising reverses in some Hindi heartland states, including in Uttar Pradesh which has been key to its electoral dominance nationally since 2014, according to voting trends shown by the Election Commission. 

 In the politically most crucial state of Uttar Pradesh, which sends 80 MPs to the 543-member Lok Sabha, the BJP was locked in a neck and neck fight with the Samajwadi Party. The EC figures at 11.05 am showed that the BJP led in 35 seats against SP's 34, with the opposition alliance ahead in 42 seats. 

 The BJP had won 62 seats in the state in 2019, reducing the Samajwadi Party to barely five seats. The BJP was behind the Congress in Haryana as the two parties led in four and six seats respective. 

In Rajasthan, the BJP was ahead in 14 seats against the eight of the Congress. In 2019, the BJP had won all 10 and 24 seats it contested in these states. Even the one remaining seat in Rajasthan was won by a BJP ally in 2019. The BJP-JD(U)-LJP(R) alliance in Bihar, however, appeared to be able to fend off a spirited challenge from the RJD-Congress-Left alliance.

 The EC data showed the ruling ahead in 31 of its 40 seats. They had won 39 seats in 2019. It is Uttar Pradesh which is seen to be the biggest upset for the BJP so far, according to the trends. The state has been a reliable saffron bastion since 2014. However, the figures are based on early trends and may change as more votes are counted. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LS polls: Who's trailing, who's leading?
LS polls: Who's trailing, who's leading?

As counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections is underway, here is how some of the candidates are faring in the contest.

New York all set for India vs Pakistan: 'Super Bowl on steroids'
New York all set for India vs Pakistan: 'Super Bowl on steroids'

India and Pakistan form one of the most intense rivalries in cricket and the temporary, 34,000-seat stadium in New York, will be bursting at the seams, with millions more watching on TV.

NDA ahead in Andhra, Karnataka, may win 1 seat in Kerala
NDA ahead in Andhra, Karnataka, may win 1 seat in Kerala

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance was surging ahead in two southern states -- Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka -- while the respective blocs led by the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu and Congress in...

Sensex tanks over 3,200 pts, Nifty below 22,250; investor wealth wiped off
Sensex tanks over 3,200 pts, Nifty below 22,250; investor wealth wiped off

Among the 30 Sensex companies, Larsen & Toubro, Power Grid, NTPC, State Bank of India, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank were the biggest laggards. Sun Pharma and Nestle were the only gainers.

Valuations, access to capital spur fintechs' homecoming
Valuations, access to capital spur fintechs' homecoming

Why are financial-technology (fintech) players moving back to India, or doing the reverse-flipping?

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances