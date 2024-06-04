In J&K, former CMs Omar and Mehbooba concede defeat





While Mufti lost to Gujjar leader and National Conference candidate Mian Altaf Ahmad by a huge margin in the Anantnag-Rajouri seat, Abdullah was defeated by former MLA and terror financing accused Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer Rashid in Baramulla.





Also to fall by the wayside was People's Conference president Sajad Gani Lone in the Baramulla seat in north Kashmir. Rashid, a 56-year-old former MLA from the Langate assembly segment in Kupwara district, was arrested in 2019 and charged by the NIA under UAPA. He was the first mainstream politician to be booked under the anti-terror law. His campaign was run by his son Abrar, who thanked people for their "love and support".





"I am thankful to people who not only supported our campaign but showered their love and converted it into votes as well. Winning or losing doesn't matter much to us. What matters to me is the love we got from the people," Abrar told reporters after his father took a substantial lead.





Abdullah conceded defeat and congratulated Rashid on his victory. "I think it's time to accept the inevitable. Congratulations to Engineer Rashid for his victory in North Kashmir," Abdullah said in a post on 'X'.





He said voters have spoken and in a democracy, that is all that matters. "I don't believe his victory will hasten his release from prison nor will the people of North Kashmir get the representation they have a right to but the voters have spoken and in a democracy that's all that matters," Abdullah said. Lone also conceded defeat and congratulated Rashid.

