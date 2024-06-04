Ex-judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay, BJP candidate in Tamluk, leads

Ex-judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay, BJP candidate in Tamluk, leadsJune 04, 2024 11:59
BJP candidate Abhijit Gangopadhyay, a former Calcutta High Court judge, was leading in the Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday, according to the Election Commission.
He was ahead of Trinamool Congress candidate Debangshu Bhattacharya by 3,649 votes. The Nandigram assembly segment, from where Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari won the 2021 elections against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is a part of the Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency. PTI
TOP STORIES
Voting advisory firms divided over FMCG major ITC's hotel demerger move
Three leading domestic voting advisory firms are not on the same page over the proposed demerger and separate listing of ITC's hotel business, ITC Hotels. Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IiAS) has recommended a vote "against"...