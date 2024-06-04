Ex-judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay, BJP candidate in Tamluk, leads





He was ahead of Trinamool Congress candidate Debangshu Bhattacharya by 3,649 votes. The Nandigram assembly segment, from where Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari won the 2021 elections against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is a part of the Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency. PTI

BJP candidate Abhijit Gangopadhyay, a former Calcutta High Court judge, was leading in the Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday, according to the Election Commission.