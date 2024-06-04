Exit polls is failing: Brinda Karat

Exit polls is failing: Brinda KaratJune 04, 2024 12:27
Delhi: CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat says, "The race is in its initial stages right now. INDIA bloc has performed well in the initial stages. But like I said, this is only the beginning... The Exit Polls and the initial picture that was painted earlier is failing 100%."
