Ex-CM Bhupesh Baghel loses from Rajnandgaon LS seat to BJP

Ex-CM Bhupesh Baghel loses from Rajnandgaon LS seat to BJPJune 04, 2024 23:12
Former Chhattisgarh chief minister and Congress candidate Bhupesh Baghel suffered a defeat from sitting BJP MP Santosh Pandey in the Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 44,411 votes.
As per the latest data provided by the Election Commission of India, Pandey secured 7,12,057 votes while Baghel got 6,67,646 votes.
Baghel served as the chief minister of Chhattisgarh from 2018 to 2023. -- PTI
