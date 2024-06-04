RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Difficult to gauge public mood: JSW Group chief Sanjay Jindal on poll results
June 04, 2024  22:47
Billionaire Sanjay Jindal on Tuesday said it is "very difficult" to gauge public mood in a vast country like India. 

"Very difficult to gauge the mood of public in a vast country like ours. This is amply clear from today's numbers!" the chairman of the JSW Group wrote on social media platform X. 

"What we are witnessing today is something nobody expected and showcases how a democracy of our size functions," he added. 

Industrialists seemed to be a bit more circumspect while commenting on the election results which showed the ruling BJP falling short of a clear majority and depend on partners' support to form the new government. 

Harsh Goenka, chairman of RPG Enterprises, while referring to the election results pointed out that the illegal betting market had predicted the outcome better than the more sophisticated exit polls. 

"Satta bazaar far more accurate than pollsters using data analytics, AI, scientific research. Moral: believe in people who put their money behind their predictions," he wrote on X. 

Goenka also called out the exit poll done by the widely read Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar as "the most accurate" among such polls as a majority of them got the results wrong by a wide margin. -- PTI
