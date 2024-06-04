RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Counting of votes begins in Jammu, Udhampur amid three-tier security
June 04, 2024  08:17
The counting of votes for the Jammu and Udhampur parliamentary constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir began on Tuesday amid a three-tier security cordon and extensive camera surveillance at counting centres.

 Thera are 34 candidates, including senior BJP leader and Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Jammu MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, and former ministers Choudhary Lal Singh and Raman Bhalla of the Congress, in the fray from these constituencies. 

 The counting will take place at the Polytechnic College and M.A.M. College in Jammu, while the Government Degree College Kathua will serve as the counting centre for the Udhampur Lok Sabha seat. Each centre is equipped with multi-tier security and round-the-clock CCTV surveillance. CCTV cameras and videography arrangements are in place at the counting centres. -- PTI
