Cong heads for Allahabad win after 40 years





The last time the Sangam city elected a Congress MP was during the 1984 general elections, when Amitabh Bachchan won the seat. As the counting of votes progressed on Tuesday, INDIA bloc's Singh was leading by 58,435 votes over his nearest rival Neeraj Tripathi of the BJP, figures from EC's website at 6.30 pm showed.





Interestingly, the Allahabad Lok Sabha seat is witnessing a battle between two sons of eminent political leaders of Uttar Pradesh, who want to take the legacy of their fathers forward. Ujjwal Raman Singh's father Rewati Raman Singh had represented Allahabad in the Lok Sabha twice after winning in the 2004 and 2009 Lok Sabha elections.





Similarly, Neeraj Tripathi's father Kesari Nath Tripathi, the former speaker of the state Legislative Assembly, was a 5-time MLA from Allahabad South. He also served as the governor of West Bengal, Bihar, Mizoram and Meghalaya. PTI

