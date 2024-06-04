RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Cong ends 10-year drought in Gujarat, wins Banaskantha
June 04, 2024  20:52
image
The Congress on Tuesday broke its decade-long jinx in Gujarat as its candidate Geniben Thakor won from Banaskantha Lok Sabha seat by more than 30,000 votes. 

The Congress had drawn a blank in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi both in 2014 and 2019 when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had swept all 26 seats. 

This time, the BJP is poised to win 25 seats. 

Thakor defeated the BJP's Rekha Chaudhari by 30,406 votes in a nail-biting contest. Thakor polled 6,71,883 votes against her rival's 6,41,477. 

"I express my heartfelt thanks to Congress workers and voters of Banaskantha. The people of Banaskantha have given me both vote and note, and I will fulfil all promises made to them," said Thakor who had crowdfunded her campaign. "I once more thank them for coining the slogan, "Banas ni ben Geniben' (translated from Gujarati as 'Geniben, the sister of Bansasnaktha'), and promise to serve them as long as I live....This is a victory of the people, voters and democracy," she told reporters. 

Thakor, who is currently Congress MLA from Vav assembly seat, said she received overwhelming response to her appeal for campaign donations. 

Her rival Rekha Chaudhary, an engineering college professor, was a first-time candidate. 

Thakor had earlier defeated BJP heavyweight Shankar Chaudhary in the 2017 assembly election, and retained the seat in 2022 by defeating the BJP's Swarupji Thakor. She had lost her first assembly election from Vav in 2012 to Shankar Chaudhary. 

Thakor has been known to court controversy with her statements. She had once lauded a diktat issued by her community elders in 12 villages banning inter-caste marriages and prohibiting unmarried young women from carrying mobile phones. 

In 2018, after the rape of a 14-month-old baby, she had said that rapists should be burnt alive by a mob rather than being handed over to the police. 

The BJP had won Banaskantha Lok Sabha seat on the last three occasions, including the 2013 bye-election. The Congress had won the seat in 2004, and again in 2009 when Mukesh Gadhvi had defeated BJP's Haribhai Chaudhary.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Modi wins 3rd term, but it will be a different NDA now
Modi wins 3rd term, but it will be a different NDA now

Despite the upbeat statement, the party is expected to reflect on what caused the sharp fall in its numbers. It is expected to win about 240 seats against the 303 it had won in 2019.

Lok Sabha Results: Modi's Myth Shattered
Lok Sabha Results: Modi's Myth Shattered

The Vishwaguru who addressed the maximum rallies and boasted of being blessed with divine energy, who promised guarantees in his own name, turned out finally not invincible, points out Jyoti Punwani.

Injured Djokovic pulls out of French Open
Injured Djokovic pulls out of French Open

Top seed and defending champion Djokovic was scheduled to play Casper Ruud in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Cricketers Azad, Pathan bamboozle opponents at polls
Cricketers Azad, Pathan bamboozle opponents at polls

WC star Azad beats state BJP heavyweight Ghosh from Bardhaman-Durgapur constituency

INDIA to decide tomorrow on approaching Nitish, Naidu
INDIA to decide tomorrow on approaching Nitish, Naidu

"We are going to have a meeting with our partners tomorrow. These questions will be raised and answered there," Gandhi told a press conference in New Delhi when asked if the Congress and its allies will approach parties that are part of...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances