Confident in Punjab, Delhi, Kurukshetra and Gujarat: AAP
June 04, 2024  09:04
image
As the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha election begins, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sandeep Pathak on Tuesday exuded confidence in winning the maximum seats in Punjab, Delhi, Kurukshetra and Gujarat.

"I think the results will be good. We fought very well on the two seats in Gujarat. The response by the public has been good. In Kurukshetra, Delhi and Punjab, we worked extraordinarily. As an observer and seeing the general feedback, I can say that our confidence is very high in for the seats in Punjab, Delhi, Kurukshetra and Gujarat," Pathak said. 

 The mammoth exercise to count votes polled for the Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 elections began at 8 am on Tuesday.
