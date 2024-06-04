Channi leading by over 38,000 votes in Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat

Channi leading by over 38,000 votes in Jalandhar Lok Sabha seatJune 04, 2024 10:20
Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi was leading in the Jalandhar reserve parliamentary constituency against his nearest rival and BJP candidate Sushil Rinku in the initial trends, according to the Election Commission. The former Punjab chief minister was leading by 38,642 votes against Rinku, who is the sitting MP. Counting of votes for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab began at 8 am amid tight security arrangements. PTI