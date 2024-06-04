RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Chandrababu Naidu congratulates Modi on NDA's impending victory
June 04, 2024  14:52
Chandrababu Naidu with Amit Shah
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet colleague Amit Shah over the the NDA's impending victory in the Lok Sabha polls. PM Modi and Amit Shah in return congratulated Chandrababu Naidu on the grand victory of the NDA alliance in Andhra Pradesh, TDP sources said.

The NDA, comprising TDP, BJP and Janasena Party in the state is heading towards a landslide victory by winning one seat and leading in 157 segments of the 175 member state assembly. The coalition also did well in the Lok Sabha polls, leading in 21 of the total 25 constituencies.
