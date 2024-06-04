RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Cable cut hits WR's Mumbai suburban traffic; extra metro services operated
June 04, 2024  00:45
File image
Commuters in Mumbai faced significant disruptions on Monday as local train services on the Western Railway network were severely impacted by technical issues because of cable cuts at Borivali station, a bustling hub in north Mumbai known for its heavy footfall of daily commuters and office-goers. 

The incident, occurring around 2 am, led to the cancellation of several suburban services and widespread delays for passengers travelling on the route. 

Western Railway officials worked tirelessly to resolve the problem, which took approximately 11 hours to rectify. 

A senior Western Railway official told PTI that monsoon preparatory work was responsible for the technical issues, as the cable got cut when excavation work for a drain was underway at Borivali on Sunday night. 

Chief PRO of Western Railway, Sumit Thakur, announced on social media that last night, local train services from platforms no. 1 and 2 at Borivali station were affected due to a cable cut. Local train services from other platforms were running smoothly. 

"Due to the promptness of the technical team and other railway workers, platform no. 1 was restored at 12.05 pm and platform no. 2 at 1.30 pm. During this period, additional local trains were also run for the convenience of passengers," Thakur said. -- PTI
